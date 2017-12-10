Hannibal Buress Arrested After Confrontation with Miami Police

Hannibal Buress had to be physically pushed into a police car when he was arrested after a heated confrontation with cops.
This video show the famous comedian after he was cuffed at around 2 AM Sunday, challenging Miami cops to justify the detention, repeatedly asking them to explain what probably cause they had.
Buress refused to get in the police car and after a standoff that lasted several minutes he was pushed inside the patrol unit.
Cops told him he was arrested for trespass but a jail official told TMZ the arrest was for "disorderly intoxication."
Buress was released at around 6 AM after posting a $500 bond.