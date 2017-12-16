Mario Batali Apologizes for Sexual Misconduct, Includes Holiday Recipe

Mario Batali Sorry for Sexual Misconduct ... Try the Cinnamon Rolls!!!

Mario Batali takes the cake -- or, in this case, pizza dough -- for most tone deaf response to sexual battery allegations.

Batali sent out an email blast Friday evening to his fans in which he acknowledged "some news coverage about some of my past behavior." Multiple women have accused the celeb chef of groping, exposing himself and other forms of sexual misconduct, and ABC canned him from "The Chew."

In the email, he apologized to fans and admitted, "My behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility." But the cherry on top was the pizza dough cinnamon rolls.

Yes ... he ended the apology email with a recipe for a "holiday-inspired breakfast."