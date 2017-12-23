Harvey Weinstein I Still Have Juice

Harvey Weinstein Hits Up Juice Store in Arizona

Harvey Weinstein is now persona non grata in Hollywood, disgraced and under police microscope ... he may not have pull anymore, but he has juice.

Weinstein hit up Kaleidoscope Juice in Scottsdale, Arizona where he's been living for months, since floodgates opened on allegations of sexual harassment and rape. Folks who frequent the store say he goes there almost daily and beelines it for the vegan cookies.

The stores mission statement is interesting ... "To nourish everyone who comes into contact with Kaleidoscope Juice with our organic cold pressed juice, high vibe foods and uplifiting shop experience so that we can live happy, purpose-filled lives."