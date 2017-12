Eminem's Daughter ABS-olutely Stunning!!!

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Scott Posts Stunning Pic Ahead of Birthday

Eminem's daughter wished herself an early happy birthday ... and we feel the need to hit the gym.

Hailie Scott turns 22 on Christmas Day but posted this picture on Instagram ahead of her birthday with the caption, "Happy early birthday to me." Racy yet elegant all at the same time ... hard to pull off. Just like those abs!!!

She's all grown up since Em sang to 9-year-old Hailie and rolled her baby reel in the "Mockingbird" music video, which dropped back in 2005.