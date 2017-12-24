Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve Bash Guest List Includes Scott Discick and Kourtney's BF

Kris Jenner's Khristmas Eve Bash Kourtney's BF and Scott Disick You're Both Invited!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Kris Jenner's huge Khristmas Eve bash goes down Sunday night but the air could be filled with tension.

Sources close to the Kardashians tell TMZ ... Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend Younes Bendjima and her ex Scott Disick BOTH got invited to the shindig. We're told Kris wasn't in charge of the guest list this year ... the daughters handled it.

Thing is ... even though Scott's tight with Khloe, Kim and the rest of Klan, they're worried he may not be completely over Kourtney ... and a run-in with Younes could trigger some super uncomfortable moments.

Scott's been spending plenty of quality time with Sofia Richie, but the family's not convinced Kourtney's completely in his past. Still, they want him there even if it's a gamble.

It's unclear if Sofia got invited.