'Real Housewives of NYC' Star Luann de Lesseps Arrested for Attacking Cop

Countess Luann de Lesseps, one of the stars of "Real Housewives of New York City," was busted for being drunk and disorderly and for attacking a cop.

The 52-year-old was in Palm Beach early Sunday morning when she allegedly went nuts,

Luann has a "Countess" title because she was married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps until their divorce in 2009. She re-married last year but she and hubby Tom D'Agostino, Jr. called it quits earlier this year.

She has been released but is due back in court tomorrow.

Merry Christmas.