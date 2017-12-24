Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Gets a Bunch of Crap for Christmas

Treasury Sect'y Steve Mnuchin Christmas is Horses**t!!!!

Treasury Sect'y Steve Mnuchin and wife Louise must have been naughty this year -- as some say -- because he didn't even get coal for XMAS .. he got a package of s***.

The Mnuchin's have a home in Bel Air and law enforcement scrambled to his address Saturday night after a suspicious package addressed to the Treasury Secretary was found in a neighbor's driveway.

The package label said the givers were "The American People."

Turns out the package contained horse manure.

The couple has pissed off many Americans for their in-you-face lifestyle ... especially Louise's, who flaunts her designer clothes with a Marie Antoinette attitude.

The Secret Service is investigating.