Gwen and Blake The Family That Prays Together ...

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Kids Attend Christmas Eve Church Service



Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had a pretty fancy XMAS eve.

Gwen and her 3 kids joined Blake for a church service in the City of Angels. Gwen's a devout Catholic who never misses a Christmas service.

The kids have something of an English flair. Blake, on the other hand, is country from head to toe.

Blake and Gwen have been together now going on 2 years. They have been rumblings of marriage, but nothing confirmed ... yet.

Remember when no one thought it was real?