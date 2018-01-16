Ashleigh Banfield Says Aziz Ansari's Accuser is 'Appalling,' She Had a Bad Date

Ashleigh Banfield Aziz's Accuser is 'Appalling' She Just Had a Bad Date

HLN anchor Ashleigh Banfield skewered the woman who publicly attacked Aziz Ansari, saying that she has sullied the #MeToo movement and her remedy was simply to get up and leave his apartment.

Ashleigh called the anonymous accuser's attack "appalling," mocking her comment that the date was the worst night of her life. The anchor said her sexual encounter with Aziz was not sexual assault or harassment ... it was simply an unpleasant date.

Ashleigh goes on to say she had the option to walk out the door rather than continue to engage in sexual contact with him. What's worse, Ashleigh says the woman is gunning to ruin Aziz's life over a bad date.