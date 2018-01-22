USA Gymnastics Execs Resign In Wake of Nassar Scandal

Breaking News

At least 3 powerful members of the Team USA gymnastics board of directors have resigned ... just days after Aly Raisman BLASTED the organization for its role in the Dr. Nassar sexual assault scandal.

Board of Directors executive leadership chairman Paul Parilla -- along with vice chairman Jay Binder and treasurer Bitsy Kelley have resigned, according to NBC News.

By the way, all traces of the three board members have already been scrubbed from the Team USA gymnastics website.

All three members have been on the board for years -- Parilla has been on the board since at least 2009.

In addition to Binder's duties as V.P., he also served as the national team physician for acrobatic gymnastics since 1989. He served on the Team USA gymnastics board on-and-off since 2002.

Story developing ...