Ikea Founder Ingvar Kamprad Dead at 91

Ikea Founder Ingvar Kamprad Dead at 91

Ingvar Kamprad, the founder if Ikea, has died.

Kamprad died at his home in Sweeden, where he founded the wildly successful, worldwide chain in 1943.

Ikea issued a statement, saying, Kamprad was one of the greatest entrepeneurs of the 20th century. Ikea currently has 389 stores worldwide.

We're told he passed away peacefully over the weekend.

Kamprad founded Ikea when he was just 17 years old. He ran the company for many decades, stepping down in 2013 when he was 87 years old.

Kamprad was 91. RIP.