'Jeopardy' Contestants Hilariously Botch Football Category

Consider these contestants the Cleveland Browns of game shows ... 'cause no one had a single clue how to score during the football category in "Jeopardy" ... and it's the funniest thing you'll see all day.
Check out the first contestant hesitantly call "Talkin' Football for $200" -- only because all the other categories had already been cleared out -- and you can tell by the sound of his voice things were about to go bad. Like, REALLY bad.
Alex Trebek tossed up a number of elementary answers like the definition of the quarterback option and fair catch ... and all he got in return was painful silence.
Ya gotta feel for Trebek ... who begs to cut to a commercial break to end his misery.
We'd say the contestants fumbled their opportunity ... but they probably wouldn't know what that means.