Tom Cruise Still Injured and Limping During 'Mission Impossible 6' Filming

Tom Cruise clearly has not recovered from the broken ankle and other injuries he suffered during filming "Mission Impossible 6" ... and it's evident from the video.

You see Tom with a pronounced limp as he walks with co-star Rebecca Ferguson during a scene shot in London over the weekend.

As we reported, the 55-year-old actor busted his ankle after hitting a wall last August during a stunt gone bad. He had another mishap with a similar stunt a few weeks back.

Time to leave it to the young professionals, maybe.