Dwayne Johnson Falls Like Rock in 'Skyscraper' Fail

Dwayne Johnson just doesn't have the numbers to pull off the big stunt in his upcoming blockbuster -- and it all adds up to him falling to his death ... according to the Internet.
Chill, he didn't really fall. It just looks like it on the poster, and in the trailer, for "Skyscraper" ... which Dwayne debuted during the Super Bowl. The movie's marquee stunt shows him running and jumping from a crane to the burning tower -- but doesn't take Einstein to figure out DJ ain't gonna make it.
Hollywood frequently requires suspending reality, but this one looks so bad it's trending, and not only with math geeks.
I’ve mocked up some parabolas for The Rock’s SKYSCRAPER jump. Red is assuming he jumped up a bit first; green assuming he ran forward and somehow didn’t lose momentum; yellow for a sort of squat-thrust thing.— James Smythe (@jpsmythe) February 2, 2018
Whichever you choose, rest in peace The Rock, as you are dead now. pic.twitter.com/cAytzrWMRW
But math geeks ARE having a ball. Dude's gonna need a bigger crane, or the speed of Usain Bolt, or it's ... y'know. #RIPRock
I’ve thought long and hard about this, applying everything I know about science to bring you the definitive answer: if he just catches the leg of the K, he can use his momentum and the velocity in which he is travelling to allyoop into the window. He might have to grab the ledge pic.twitter.com/yjpuPpV9I9— Jamie Rorison (@JamieRorison) February 2, 2018
So I did some science.— ✨New Year New Christian✨ (@ChristianBedwel) February 3, 2018
Assuming that there is no "jump-off" (which seems to be optimal here)
We can determine that the Rock would need to leave the platform at 12.7 meters per second (appr. 28.4 mph)
For comparison, Usain Bolt's fastest recorded speed is 27.4 mph. pic.twitter.com/GruWcbtEAN