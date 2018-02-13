Paul Marciano Model Files Report With NYPD

Paul Marciano Alleged Victim Files Report With NYPD

Breaking News

A model claiming Guess co-founder Paul Marciano sexually harassed her and passed her off to Mohamed Hadid who allegedly date raped her has filed a report with NYPD ... TMZ has confirmed.

We're told Miranda Vee met with NYPD detectives Tuesday with her attorney Lisa Bloom to file the report. Vee alleged she met with Marciano for a possible test shoot with Guess when sexually harassed her and "passed" her on to Hadid, who she says date raped her.

Hadid claims he did meet with Vee but never touched her.

The accusations are among a slew of women -- including Kate Upton -- who have come forward against Marciano claiming various acts of sexual misconduct.

Marciano has maintained he never acted inappropriately with any of the accusers.

Sources close to Paul tell us the recent report and allegations made by Vee are total BS.