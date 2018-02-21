Miley Cyrus Shaun White's Gold Has Me Feeling Like ...

Miley Cyrus Proudly Wears Shaun White's Gold Medal

Miley Cyrus elevated Shaun White to Almighty status (holy hell ... check out that candle!!!). Just some of the perks of winning a gold medal.

Miley hung out with the Flying Tomato a week after he brought home gold for crushing the halfpipe event in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Dude landed back-to-back 1440s on his final run to help the U.S. clinch its 100th all-time gold medal at the Winter Olympics.

Shaun also seems to have bounced back after getting slammed with questions surrounding a 2016 sexual harassment lawsuit against him. Helps when his old pal refers to him as an American legend.