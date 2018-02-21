Miley Cyrus Proudly Wears Shaun White's Gold Medal

Miley Cyrus elevated Shaun White to Almighty status (holy hell ... check out that candle!!!). Just some of the perks of winning a gold medal.
Miley hung out with the Flying Tomato a week after he brought home gold for crushing the halfpipe event in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Dude landed back-to-back 1440s on his final run to help the U.S. clinch its 100th all-time gold medal at the Winter Olympics.
Shaun also seems to have bounced back after getting slammed with questions surrounding a 2016 sexual harassment lawsuit against him. Helps when his old pal refers to him as an American legend.