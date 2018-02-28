Donald Trump Jr. Gets Out of Jury Duty, 'They Let Me Go'

EXCLUSIVE
Donald Trump Jr. is "one and done" when it comes to his civic duty, and looks pretty damn happy about it.
We got Trump Jr. outside the Manhattan criminal courthouse where he reported Wednesday morning for jury duty. As we reported ... the President's son was actually selected as a potential juror in an attempted robbery case, but obviously didn't make the cut.
On his way out, he looked as thrilled as most Americans are when they get released from jury duty.
We don't know if Trump went through voire dire -- when prosecutors and defense attorneys grill jury candidates to figure out if they're a good fit for the case. It's a good bet Junior was dismissed before that ... imagine the distraction he'd cause in court.