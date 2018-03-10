Bella Thorne Joins Boyfriend On Stage

Bella Thorne Joins BF On Stage ... 'Bitch, I'm Bella Thorne'

Bella Thorne surprised the audience at her boyfriend Mod Sun's Minneapolis concert Friday night by coming out on stage and performing the track they co-wrote before packing on PDA for the crowd.

People who were there, tell us Bella watched most of the show at the Music Hall Minneapolis from side stage, but towards the middle of Mod's set she jumped on for the collab, "Bitch I'm Bella Thorne." It's technically her song, but Mod produced it.

It also wasn't their first rodeo on stage together ... Bella's come out before including last month at a show in West Hollywood.

As for packing on the PDA for the Twin Cities crowd, we'll let it slide ... Mod celebrates his 31st birthday Saturday, so he gets carte blanche on those sloppy kisses.