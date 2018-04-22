Adrien Broner Slams Tekashi69 Refusing to Accept Draw Against Vargas

Adrien Broner Won't Accept Draw Against Vargas ... Slams Tekashi69, Too

Adrien Broner wouldn't let the judges in his boxing match against Jessie Vargas declare a draw without giving them a piece of his mind ... and not without bashing Tekashi69 either.

Adrien's fight against Vargars Saturday night was announced as a tie after 12 rounds of going at it -- which Adrien seemed disappointed with at first ... and then downright defiant.

Adrien Broner trying to steal Jim Gray's mic and then diving into pure ignorance is an all-timer pic.twitter.com/dGvRc9Ncm9 — Nick Breezus 🅴 (@NickBrownHD) April 22, 2018

The former world champ tried grabbing from announcer Jim Gray to give his two cents on the decision -- Gray wasn't having any of that, though. Adrien did speak his peace, though ... telling Vargas that he clearly beat his ass ... and that his 6ix9ine-looking face proved it.

As we've reported ... Broner and Tekashi have been trading barbs in the week leading up to his fight against Vargas. Broner even threw down a $300k check to counter Tekashi's hypothetical bet that he'd lose this weekend.

Considering how things turned out in the end ... we're guessing he's glad he didn't actually go all in on himself.