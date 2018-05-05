Kentucky Derby Is Solomini the Next American Pharoah? Owners Think So!!!

Kentucky Derby Horse Solomini Gets American Pharoah Treatment from Owners

EXCLUSIVE

The owners of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah might know something we don't know ... because they're treating their huge underdog for this year's Kentucky Derby like their famous Thoroughbred.

Solomini is currently a 66-1 long shot to win Saturday's Derby, but that didn't stop Zayat Stables from filing trademark paperwork -- obtained by TMZ -- to lock down the colt's name in the event he's another success story.

According to the docs ... Zayat has high hopes to plaster Solomini's name all over hats, t-shirts, posters, mugs, tote bags and jewelry -- much like they did for American Pharoah after his legendary run.

What's interesting is Zayat didn't file similar paperwork for Pharoah until AFTER he won the 2015 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes ... so they're banking on Solomini a lot sooner.

Also worth noting -- Solomini is trained by Bob Baffert, who trained American Pharoah as well.

Zayat Stables clearly thinks they got something special again, but like we said ... Solomini's a long shot. Place your bets wisely!