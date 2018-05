Kendall, Bella, Hailey How Hot do We Look in Cannes!!!

Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Hit up Cannes Film Festival

Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin were blazing hot Saturday night at a Cannes Film Festival party.

The women hit up an after party for the movie "Le Monde Est a toi" (The World is Yours).

All 3 models were in selfie mode, as you can see from the pics. As we reported, Bella has pretty clearly re-connected with former bf The Weeknd.

The good news ... there's still another week to go in Cannes, so we're probably gonna have more pics.