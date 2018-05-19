'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart Says We Keep Missing Warning Signs in School Shootings

'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart We Keep Missing Warning Signs ... In School Shootings

Lili Reinhart somewhat brilliantly gave her take on why school shootings keep happening.

We got the "Riverdale" star Friday leaving LAX, just hours after the latest school shooting that left 10 dead. As you know, a student at Santa Fe High School in Texas opened fire, killing 9 students and 1 teacher.

Lili believes there are warning signs when someone reaches a point of grabbing a gun and slaughtering students, but the signs are almost always ignored.

She's definitely worth listening to.