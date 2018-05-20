Lil Tay Cops Attitude Over 'Million Dollar Headphone Deal'

Lil Tay shaded our photog for daring to asking about her rumored million-dollar deal with Tunes Audio Headphones.

We got the 9-year-old hitting up Nice Guy Saturday in WeHo, where we dared to ask about her supposed score. By the way, we're not vouching for the deal ... at all.

Nonetheless ... she fired back at us for asking the self-proclaimed "World's Youngest Flexer" about the deal.

Her mom was recently fired from her job at a Vancouver real estate company for her involvement in Tay's career.