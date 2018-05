Selena Gomez Surprise Guest At Swifty's Rose Bowl Concert

Selena Gomez Surprise Guest at Taylor Swift Rose Bowl Reputation Concert

Taylor Swift brought her long-time bud Selena Gomez up on stage Saturday night at her Rose Bowl concert.

Selena and Taylor sang "Hands to Myself" -- Selena's song -- in the middle of the "Reputation" concert in Pasadena.

The stadium packed for a second time. Taylor also performed Friday night.

Taylor posted the reason she brought Selena out ... "The reason why she has been one of my best friends is because this person has never, ever judge a single decision I've made."

Agree to agree.