Alicia Silverstone Files for Divorce from Chris Jarecki

Alicia Silverstone has officially pulled the plug on her marriage to Chris Jarecki ... she's filed for divorce.

The actress filed docs Friday and just a few days shy of the 3-month mark from when she announced her separation from her husband of 13 years.

According to the docs -- obtained by TMZ -- Silverstone lists their date of separation for March 15, 2016. She cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and notes a prenup will decide how they'll split their assets.

The docs ask for joint physical and legal custody for their 7-year-old son Bear Blu.

At the time of their split, a rep for Alicia said, "They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but h ave mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years."

Alicia and Chris dated for 8 years before tying the knot in 2005.