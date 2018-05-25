'Color Purple' Star Margaret Avery Gets Restraining Order Against Neighbor

Margaret Avery -- the actress best known for her role on "The Color Purple" for which earned her an Oscar nomination -- just got a temporary restraining order against a neighbor she claims is making her and her live-in boyfriend's life a living hell.

Margaret filed docs claiming her across-the-street neighbor parks his and guests' cars on her street and blocks access. She claims the neighbor stands an intimidating 6-foot-3 and is aggressive.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Margaret said she's lived across the street from her neighbor for 20 years and over the years they've gotten into multiple arguments. She now wants the neighbor to stay the hell away because her boyfriend, ArthurLace, has an ailing heart that last required a procedure that lasted 16 hours. Margaret says Arthur can't handle the stress she says the neighbor's causing.

Margaret says she filed the TRO because she wants to live in peace in the house she's owned for 41 years. A judge agreed and ordered the neighbor to stay at least 100 yards away.