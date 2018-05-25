D-Wade & Gabby Strike A Pose In The South of France

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Pack on The PDA in France

Dwyane Wade's best buddies LeBron James and Chris Paul are still in the hunt for an NBA Championship ... but D-Wade's doing just fine with wifey Gabrielle Union.

Gabby and the 3-time NBA Champ soaked up the sun in the South of France Friday ... and Union was totally hamming it up for the camera. Wade -- who just wrapped his 15th season in the league -- acted as Gabrielle's personal photographer while she posed on the rocks and in the water.

Dwyane got in on the photo shoot too, posing for a selfie with his wife of 4 years.

It's unclear if Dwyane will be back for another season ... but by the looks of things, retirement is gonna be pretty sweet.