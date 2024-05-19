Ryan Reynolds -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

As "IF" Ryan Reynolds' looks over the years could get any HOTTER ...

Here is a 21-year-old version of the hilarious Hollywood hottie at the "Two Guys And A Girl" Preview in New York City back in 1998 (left). This was Ryan's breakout role, playing Berg on the ABC show until 2001, before hitting the big screen in movies like 'Van Wilder' and 'Waiting.'

And 26 years later ... the Daddy of four and Wrexham team owner recently charmed his way on the red furry purple carpet for his new film "IF" (right).

"Oooooh the GOAT!"

but the question is ...