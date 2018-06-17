Khloe Kardashian and True Get Sweet L.A. Welcome

Khloe Kardashian & True Home Sweet Home in L.A.

Khloe Kardashian and True got quite the warm welcome home in L.A. ... and it was pretty sweet, literally and figuratively.

Khloe posted this video on Snapchat almost in disbelief at the warm reception she and True got now that they're on the West Coast. Tons of cookies baring True's cute little face. There was also a bunch of balloons ... courtesy of Kylie and Stormi.

This is the first time Khloe's with True in L.A. after giving birth to her back in April in Cleveland. As we first reported ... Khloe's plans were to come back to L.A. with True as soon as she was medically cleared to fly. At the time, Khloe and Tristan Thompson's relationship was fractured to say the least. But they seem to have patched things up ﻿-- she even showed up to support Tristan and the Cavs in the NBA Finals.

But the Cavs got swept last week. So, with no more NBA to watch, it was apparently time to come back home.