LeBron James Yachts to Be Thankful For

LeBron James Enjoys Yacht Time with Family in Italy



Newly-minted Lakers star LeBron James is still chillin' in Italy ... this after sealing an eye-poppin' deal.

LeBron has been cruising on a big-ass yacht for days. As we reported, he flew into L.A. last Friday, met with Magic Johnson Saturday, signed a $153 million deal with the L.A. Lakers Sunday, and then flew off to Portofino to re-connect with his fam.

LeBron jumped ship to dine at a restaurant. It's interesting ... Magic makes an annual trek to Italy with Samuel L. Jackson almost every year, so it seemed the 2 might meet up there. We're told Magic won't hop aboard until August, which is weeks away.

LeBron will probably be gone before Magic arrives ... then again, he is the King.