Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban Wipeout While Tubing in Sardinia



Lindsey Vonn doesn't only go fast on snow, she goes hella fast on water too judging by the ride she gave her boyfriend P.K. Subban on an inner tube before he eventually wiped out.

Vonn and the NHL star celebrated the 4th of July on the Mediterranean. They've been doing the Euro-yacht thing like Lebron and Wednesday anchored off the coast of Sardinia.

Normally you'd go with a speed boat, but Vonn's got major skills on a jet ski because she got the 6ft, 210lb defenceman to fly right off.

P.K. returned the favor too. Helmets ... they're great.