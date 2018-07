Joe Biden Stoked About Tiger Woods' ... He's Back, Baby!!!

Joe Biden Stoked About Tiger Woods' Performance at The Open

EXCLUSIVE

Joe Biden was a rock star in Hollywood Saturday night, but the star that rocks his world -- at least right now -- is Tiger Woods.

We got Joe in WeHo leaving Craig's restaurant, and he was playing his cards close to the vest on all things politics -- Trump, Putin, a possible Presidential run, etc.

But then someone asked about Tiger -- who shot 5 under in the 3rd round at The Open in Scotland, and Joe unleashed his enthusiasm.