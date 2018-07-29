Jerry Lawler's Son Brian Christopher Former WWE Star Attempted Hanging ... on Life Support

Jerry Lawler's Son Brian Christopher on Life Support After Attempted Hanging

Exclusive Details

The son of famed wrestler Jerry Lawler tried to hang himself Saturday night and he is now on life support ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Brian Christopher Lawler, once a wrestler himself, attempted to commit suicide in his jail cell outside Memphis

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Brian was arrested earlier this month for DUI after leading cops on a chase.

The 46-year-old, who went by Grandmaster Sexay in the WWE, was found in his cell by guards and taken to a hospital ... where he was placed on life support.

Brian remains in critical condition, a hospital spokesperson confirms to TMZ Sports.

In his wrestling days, Lawler teamed up with Scotty 2 Hotty and the 2 became extremely popular as the duo "Too Cool," winning a tag team championship.

We've reached out to Jerry Lawler and his family ... so far, no word back.

Story developing ...