TMZ's Pet Costume Photo Gallery ... Enter Now!

TMZ's Pet Costume Photo Gallery ... Enter Now!

Does your four-legged friend have a Halloween costume that is totally treat-worthy, and you think the world should see it???

Send us a pic of your pimped-out pets all dressed up and your fuzzy friend could be in our Pet Costume Photo Gallery.

Be sure to check back this weekend to see all the awesome animal costumes!