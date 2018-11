Gucci Mane You Jump on Stage You're Gonna Get Your Ass Whooped

Gucci Mane fans beware ... there will be no questions asked, if you jump on stage during his concert ... you're gonna regret it.

Check out the video, where a fan stage-crashes during the rapper's concert Friday night at Brooklyn Mirage. Security is there in a heartbeat and hurls the guy into the crowd.

Gucci doesn't miss a beat as he continues his song, "Wasted."

Unclear if the dude was hurt, but EMS was not called.

You've been warned.