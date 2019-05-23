Barack Obama Takes the Field with Kids at Nationals Youth Academy

"Who's the quarterback here?"
Um ... clearly you are, President Obama!!!
Barack delighted a bunch of kids -- especially one little wide receiver -- Wednesday by visiting the Washington Nationals foundation & Youth Baseball Academy in D.C. ... and he didn't hold back from showing off his athleticism.
He was appointed QB in a pickup football game, and uncorked a touchdown pass. Doesn't look like it was a tight spiral, but either way, the kid on the other end made a hell of a catch.
Then, 44 stepped up to the plate and ripped a double in the gap. Probably could have stretched it into a triple ... but he showboated a little running to first.
Obama also delivered a motivational speech to the kids, telling them to work hard and believe in themselves ... and they'll do great things.
He added, "I had a blast with all these extraordinary young people."
Looks like they did too.