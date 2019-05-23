Barack Obama I'm Your QB, Kids ... Ballin' at Youth Academy!!!

Barack Obama Takes the Field with Kids at Nationals Youth Academy

"Who's the quarterback here?"

Um ... clearly you are, President Obama!!!

Barack delighted a bunch of kids -- especially one little wide receiver -- Wednesday by visiting the Washington Nationals foundation & Youth Baseball Academy in D.C. ... and he didn't hold back from showing off his athleticism.

He was appointed QB in a pickup football game, and uncorked a touchdown pass. Doesn't look like it was a tight spiral, but either way, the kid on the other end made a hell of a catch.

Then, 44 stepped up to the plate and ripped a double in the gap. Probably could have stretched it into a triple ... but he showboated a little running to first.

Obama also delivered a motivational speech to the kids, telling them to work hard and believe in themselves ... and they'll do great things.

He added, "I had a blast with all these extraordinary young people."

Looks like they did too.