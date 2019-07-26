Rande Gerber & Cindy Crawford's Son Presley Cops Plea Deal in DUI Case

Exclusive Getty

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford's son, Presley Gerber, just cut a deal in his DUI case ... TMZ has learned.

Presley pled no contest Friday to one misdemeanor count of driving with a .08% blood alcohol content and was sentenced to 3 years probation. He's also been ordered to complete a DUI program, as well as 2 days community service.

We broke the story ... cops busted Presley for DUI on New Year's Day, after police pulled him over in the wee hours of the morning for speeding though Bev Hills in his Tesla. Cops say he reeked of booze, and they arrested him after he bombed a field sobriety test.