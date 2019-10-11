TMZ Partners with Quibi for New Celebrity Show

We are super pumped that we're partnering with Quibi -- a revolutionary new mobile platform -- for a very different celebrity show with the TMZ edge.

In case you haven't heard ... Jeffrey Katzenberg and a bunch of other big wigs are launching a mobile-first media technology platform in the first part of next year. Everything is short form -- from movies to TV shows, sports to celebrity news. And, speaking of celeb news, that's where we come in.

We'll be producing 2 shows a day for Quibi ... fronted by various TMZ staffers in a highly-produced format. The shows will break news and offer blunt opinions about the stories.

Our goal is to reach young people with stories about entertainment, social media, hip-hop, sports and other areas populated by famous folks.