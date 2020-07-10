Stay in Shape at Home w/ Your Own Mobile Personal Trainer Subscription

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The gym is still a no-go for most folks right now -- and a lot of us have had to pivot to in-home workouts and on-the-fly diets. Welp, here's a little bone to make that pivot easier.

We got something up for grabs here called The BetterMe Home Workout & Diet App -- your own personal trainer and diet guru to go ... which conveniently lives on app in your phone.

A one-year BetterMe subscription is available through us for just $20 -- and trust us, you'll be getting your money's worth. BetterMe dishes all the deets on any number of diet plans that are suitable just for you, plus personalized workouts to meet your fitness goals!

Even if you're starting from rock bottom, the app's placement quiz will determine the best route for you to take. Look, intense cardio ain't for everyone right off the bat, so you can start your journey with something as simple as walking ... and work up to more intense exercises as you go.

While the one-year commitment might be enough for some, we also got a three-year subscription and even a lifetime subscription on the table as well for less than $40.