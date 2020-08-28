Work Out Your Sore Muscles with a Vibrating Massage Ball

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you're trying to squeeze out the last bit of a summer bod before the season bids farewell, you're gonna need something to work yourself out after your workout.

To that end, we're offering you the Vibrating Peanut Massage Ball. This device melds pressure and vibration together to melt away aching muscle tightness and tenderness.

You could get a foam roller ... but that doesn't have what the Peanut offers -- two vibrating spheres with four different intensity levels. Use it against the floor, a wall, the couch, your tub...basically any surface you want to lean against to target those hard-to-reach muscles.

It's essentially a commitment that's good for life ... the rechargeable batteries last for HOURS, so it's always ready to go right after you're done channeling your inner badass gym rat.