Fire Up Your Own Yoga Studio from Home, No More YouTube Tutorials

Sure, yoga studios might be opening little by little -- but if you don't wanna sweat whether you're in someone else's 6-foot bubble while doing downward dog ... we gotchu.

In the name of spreading out however you want and still trying to find peace in the midst of chaos, feel free to get acquainted with the Yogaia Interactive Yoga Classes: Lifetime Subscription, which is available through us now for a pretty sweet deal.

Whether you have five minutes to spare or over an hour ... are a beginner or master yogi, the first step is still the same .., turn on your phone or computer camera for some interactive classes like you've never experienced before. Yep, a step up from the one-way Youtube street.

Choose your fighter ... yoga, meditation, pilates, stretching, foam rolling, and more with the same goal in mind ... get that pent up frustration out your system with a little help from the personalized instructors.

Variety is the specialty here with over 100 new classes to choose from each week ... or circle back to one of the 30,000 previously streamed classes if you're a little camera shy.