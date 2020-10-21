Young Couples Need a Way to Save Together, Here's the Solution

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

As it turns out, more money, more problems is actually true -- especially when you just linked up with somebody for the long haul and have two bank accounts to manage.

Enter solution here -- a 1-year subscription to the Honeyfi Couples Budgeting App. It's an intuitive app made for couples where you and your special someone will be able to see all your accounts and transactions, track those budgets, and just overall save for the future.

As soon as you sync up your banking information onto the platform, Honeyfi will prompt you to decide on spending limits with your partner. From there, the app will make it super easy for you to stay on track and remind you of your financial goals.

On average, couples have actually saved $700 after using it for only a month -- based on real consumers' experiences. At that rate, you could be pocketing $8,400 a year!!!