A Convenient, One-Stop Shop for Car Insurance Quotes is Finally Here

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Shopping for car insurance can (but shouldn’t) be exhausting and time-consuming.

We don't know what you do in your free time, but if you've got a couple of days to kill, you could look up quotes individually through each provider ... or you could save $670 per year when you turn to the loving arms of The Zebra.

No relation to our favorite striped creature, but things are pretty black and white when it comes to the prices ... just imagine the largest roundup of providers in one single location. We know that other search engines exist ... but they're not even close to this level.

That means you enter information once ... and you're overwhelmed (in the best way possible) with all the options you have to choose from ... over 200 to be exact. It's hassle-free, and your information stays safe with The Zebra.

The first step is entering your ZIP code and you're on the way to some potential real savings ... it's the first and last search engine you'll need. Look, TIME Magazine said it's, "Your best bet to compare car insurance rates across companies." TIME Magazine ladies and gents ... what more proof do you need?