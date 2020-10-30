Get Home & Renters Insurance in 90 Seconds for As Low as $5/Month

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Adulting definitely isn't always fun -- especially when it comes to insurance for where you live -- but luckily for you ... it's about to get a whole lot easier with the push of a button.

If we told you that you could snag renter's insurance starting as low as $5 a month ... or homeowners insurance from $25 ... you might have some choice words to throw our way for what you might perceive as a lie. Thing is, this is legit ... we're not fooling you here.

There's a company called Lemonade, which has flipped the insurance game on its head -- swapping pesky, error-prone human admin on the other end of this for automated brokers, who can get you a quote, a policy and a pay-out (if necessary) in a heartbeat.

Basically, your new insurance with Lemonade can be set up in 90 seconds or less... no joke, s/o to the AI in action. You don't have to speak to a soul, you just download the app and boom ... insurance follows right after.

These friendly bots have nothing to gain by not paying out your claim ... they already collect a flat fee from the jump. So, your payout? Expeditious and sometimes even instant.

In the name of what's good with humanity, any unclaimed funds go right to the charity of your choosing. It's a win-win for any and everyone and we never thought we'd see the day we actually ... y'know, like dealing with an insurance company.