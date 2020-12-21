Entertain Yourself with All the Documentaries You Could Ever Want

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you're tired of flipping through your subscription services and coming up short on entertaining, immersive content ... you probably need a brain boost, courtesy of us.

Fortunately, a lifetime subscription to the CuriosityStream HD Plan will solve this issue for all documentary lovers -- and for anyone with an inquisitive mind on how stuff works.

CuriosityStream is an award-winning streaming and on-demand destination from Discovery that features immersive experiences with experts like David Attenborough, who's ready to teach you all about the natural world.

There's also Michio Kaku and Brian Greene, a duo that will broaden your perspective on space, time, and the future with the most stunning visuals. Don't wait to join over 13 million subscribers for unlimited access to thousands of documentaries from around the world.

You'll also be able to download shows that you can watch at any time and anywhere without an internet connection. Additionally, new HD documentaries will be added weekly, so you'll never run out of things to watch.

Something like this might usually cost you an arm and a leg, but it won't take a limb with us ... just a one-time payment of $150.