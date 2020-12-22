Get Your Finances In Order, We'll Teach You How

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

2021 will be here before you know it, so why not kick off the New Year right with a stress-free financial plan ... and all the know-how on how to build it? It's yours if you want.

The 2021 Master Your Finances Bundle can ensure a better financial future with 16 hours' worth of content you'll learn plenty, from including budgeting tips to ways of managing debt.

Right off the bat, the bundle starts with a Personal Finance: Master Your Finances in 30 Days class, which does exactly that. Then, once you have the hang of things, it moves on to more specific lessons such as how to improve your credit score, a step-by-step guide to financial freedom and so much more.

In total, there are six classes and they've all received high and, at times, perfect ratings of 5 out of 5 stars. No matter how much of a handle you have on your finances, it never hurts to refresh yourself on these personal finance fundamentals. Plus, there's no doubt that taking the time to master this online course will ultimately save you plenty in the end.

Regularly, the entire bundle costs around $1,100, but we can get it to you for significantly less. How's $20 sound? Good, right??? Yeah, we think so too.