Louis Vuitton Roasted for Selling $10,400 Monogramed Kite

Roasting Us For It Is Free!!!

Louis Vuitton thinks there's a market for $10,400 designer kites, but that theory is going over like a lead balloon on the Internet.

The luxury brand is getting roasted on TikTok for hawking a $10,400 monogrammed kite, which it describes as a "stand-out gift for the outdoor enthusiast."

The designer kite is covered in LV's signature initial print and the hefty price tag also gets you a matching monogrammed carrying case.

The Louis V kite debuted in the designer's Men's Spring-Summer 2020 show last year, with models toting it down the runway, but the product's just now going viral on social media after some popular accounts found it on LV's online store. Probably not the ideal last-minute gift idea.

Some folks are wondering how a $10,400 kite is even a thing ... and some are saying it better fly people first class.

If kites ain't your jam ... LV's also hawking a $705 jump rope, $2,869 dumbbells, $2,400 ping pong set and a billiard table for a cool $135,000!!! Talk about how the other half lives.