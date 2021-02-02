Martha Stewart, Arnold Schwarzenegger Among Celebs to Get COVID-19 Vaccine
2/2/2021 12:30 AM PT
Celebrities are lining up in droves to get the COVID-19 vaccine ... and they look pretty damn proud.
Jane Fonda, Anthony Hopkins, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Martha Stewart are among the many celebs who jumped at the chance to get the vaccine when they started rolling out. It's no surprise they all qualified right off the bat since they all have one thing in common ... they're all over the age of 65 and qualify to get the vaccine. Still look great, tho!!!
It was just a couple weeks ago when Arnold pulled up at Dodger Stadium to get his vaccine, which is currently being offered to the elderly and healthcare workers ... with hopes of expanding to other groups sooner rather than later.
Check out the pics ... you can see Al Roker and Samuel L. Jackson also got their shot.