Perfect Your Putting Stroke with This Golf Simulator

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Before getting back on the green this spring -- you better make sure your stroke game doesn't suck when it matters most ... and to help you get there, we have this.

It's called the Exputt: Real-Time Putting Simulator -- and it's here to save the day and your swing from all those weeks of missed practice during the pandemic.

This simulator has 2 modes -- practice and play. It's designed to help you practice distance control with varied modes ... and to read metrics for putter path trajectory. The simulator also has different types of greens and slopes, so you feel like you're at a real green again.

All you have to do is connect the Exputt camera to your TV, place the mat on the floor and putt away. The Exputt will accurately analyze the ball's speed and direction in real-time, analyze an open or closed club face angle ... and even calculate the putter's orientation at the moment of impact.

This cool gift is going for a great deal too, all things considered -- just $359.10 when you use code EXPUTT10 at checkout.