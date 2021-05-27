Learn How to Become a Premier Hollywood Photog with This Bundle

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you've always dreamed of becoming a big-time photographer but didn't know where to start -- well, look no further than right here ... because we can show you how.

Get one step closer to your goals with the Photo School: Learn Photography & Photoshop From Hollywood's Masters course -- which is actually on sale for Memorial Day.

This online photo school includes a total of 13 courses where you'll learn all about the essentials of photography ... the how-to's ... and the skills you'll need straight from the pros' mouths themselves.

Additionally ... you'll learn about lighting, timing, shooting from multiple perspectives, action shots, and exploring photography outside of the studio. Oh, and Photoshopping strategies are another topic you'll pick up through this -- which is a vital software to learn in this biz.

For the week of Memorial Day only, this 13-course program is selling through us for just $79.99. Get your hands on it now!!!